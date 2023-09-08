Family of man killed during traffic stop only has more questions after seeing body camera footage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the Hollman family was looking for answers as to what happened to Johnny Hollman, the answers they found only upset them and raised more questions.
The 62-year-old died Aug. 10 during an incident with an Atlanta police officer. Hollman was involved in a traffic accident near Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. that night. The officer tried to issue Hollman a traffic citation, but Hollman resisted. The officer then tried to arrest Hollman, shooting him with a Taser and putting him in handcuffs before noticing he had become unresponsive.
The death sparked protests across Atlanta, including a march to City Hall Aug. 24.
Members of Hollman’s family and their attorneys were shown the body camera footage from the incident today.
Numerous family members could seen crying upon exiting City Hall, emotions that only seemed to grow as lawyers explained what they saw on the body cam footage.
Attorney Muwali Davis said Hollman did not agree with the at-fault traffic citation he was receiving and requested a police sergeant present to contest it. When Hollman refused to sign that citation. Davis says the officer attempted to arrest Hollman, instigating the event that led to Hollman’s death.
Davis says the whole situation is beyond his abilitty to comprehend.
The family is calling for the body cam footage to be made public as well as calling for the officer involved to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Family attorney Harold Spence said, “You can call this a murder.”
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a full investigation into the death. A statement from the Atlanta Police Department said that the investigation is leading to changes in how officers handle traffic citations.
RELATED STORIES
Man dies after APD officer uses stun gun on him during arrest, GBI says
GBI investigates Atlanta Police use of force death
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens orders full investigation in death of Johnny Hollman
‘You murdered my dad:’ family of man who died after being tased demands answers
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.