Family of man killed during traffic stop only has more questions after seeing body camera footage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the Hollman family was looking for answers as to what happened to Johnny Hollman, the answers they found only upset them and raised more questions.

The 62-year-old died Aug. 10 during an incident with an Atlanta police officer. Hollman was involved in a traffic accident near Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. that night. The officer tried to issue Hollman a traffic citation, but Hollman resisted. The officer then tried to arrest Hollman, shooting him with a Taser and putting him in handcuffs before noticing he had become unresponsive.

The death sparked protests across Atlanta, including a march to City Hall Aug. 24.

Members of Hollman’s family and their attorneys were shown the body camera footage from the incident today.

Numerous family members could seen crying upon exiting City Hall, emotions that only seemed to grow as lawyers explained what they saw on the body cam footage.

Attorney Muwali Davis said Hollman did not agree with the at-fault traffic citation he was receiving and requested a police sergeant present to contest it. When Hollman refused to sign that citation. Davis says the officer attempted to arrest Hollman, instigating the event that led to Hollman’s death.

Davis says the whole situation is beyond his abilitty to comprehend.

The family is calling for the body cam footage to be made public as well as calling for the officer involved to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Family attorney Harold Spence said, “You can call this a murder.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a full investigation into the death. A statement from the Atlanta Police Department said that the investigation is leading to changes in how officers handle traffic citations.

Today, the family and legal representatives for Mr. Johnny Hollman were shown body worn camera footage of an August 10, 2023, interaction between Mr. Hollman and an Atlanta Police Department officer. The department will share the results of both the GBI and the APD investigations into the death of Mr. Hollman upon their conclusions. At the direction of Mayor Dickens APD conducted a top-to-bottom evaluation of the interaction with Mr. Hollman, including a review of the department’s Standard Operating Procedures and training curriculum. As a result of that review, there have been updates to the standard operating procedures of APD regarding traffic citations, to allow officers to write “refusal to sign" in the signature line, rather than make an arrest. If a traffic citation is issued: APD officers will have the driver sign the citation only to acknowledge receipt of the citation and awareness of the court date. If the violator refuses to sign the citation, the APD officer will inform the driver that signing the citation is not an admission of guilt. (O.C.G.A. 40- 13-2.1). However, if the driver still refuses to sign the citation, the APD officer will write “refusal to sign” in the signature line in Section IV, Summons of the Uniform Traffic Citation, and issue a copy of charges in lieu of a physical arrest. The Atlanta Police Department continues to strive to earn and retain the trust of the communities we are sworn to protect and serve. Our thoughts are with the Hollman family.

