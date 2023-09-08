3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family of man killed during traffic stop only has more questions after seeing body camera footage

If the Hollman family was looking for answers as to what happened to Johnny Hollman, the answers they found only upset them and raised more questions.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the Hollman family was looking for answers as to what happened to Johnny Hollman, the answers they found only upset them and raised more questions.

The 62-year-old died Aug. 10 during an incident with an Atlanta police officer. Hollman was involved in a traffic accident near Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. that night. The officer tried to issue Hollman a traffic citation, but Hollman resisted. The officer then tried to arrest Hollman, shooting him with a Taser and putting him in handcuffs before noticing he had become unresponsive.

The death sparked protests across Atlanta, including a march to City Hall Aug. 24.

Members of Hollman’s family and their attorneys were shown the body camera footage from the incident today.

Numerous family members could seen crying upon exiting City Hall, emotions that only seemed to grow as lawyers explained what they saw on the body cam footage.

Attorney Muwali Davis said Hollman did not agree with the at-fault traffic citation he was receiving and requested a police sergeant present to contest it. When Hollman refused to sign that citation. Davis says the officer attempted to arrest Hollman, instigating the event that led to Hollman’s death.

Davis says the whole situation is beyond his abilitty to comprehend.

The family is calling for the body cam footage to be made public as well as calling for the officer involved to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Family attorney Harold Spence said, “You can call this a murder.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a full investigation into the death. A statement from the Atlanta Police Department said that the investigation is leading to changes in how officers handle traffic citations.

RELATED STORIES

Man dies after APD officer uses stun gun on him during arrest, GBI says

GBI investigates Atlanta Police use of force death

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens orders full investigation in death of Johnny Hollman

‘You murdered my dad:’ family of man who died after being tased demands answers

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
James Keown retired from his job as a school bus driver after he won $100,000 in the Kentucky...
School bus driver retires after winning $100,000 off Powerball ticket

Latest News

Coco Gauff, Storm Reid help transform local park, tennis courts
Atlanta native Coco Gauff helping upgrade city tennis courts, inspires young athletes
Missing French bulldog
South Fulton woman pleads for return of stolen French bulldogs
If the Hollman family was looking for answers as to what happened to Johnny Hollman, the...
Family of man killed during traffic stop only has more questions after seeing body camera footage
Hypoxic blackout happens when someone passes out underwater and drowns.
Atlanta mother turning grief into action after losing son to shallow water blackout
A South Fulton woman is pleading for the return of her two French bulldogs.
French Bulldogs stolen from owner's backyard