3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Scattered storms Saturday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with lower humidity! Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Saturday.

Friday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice today

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s and lower humidity!

FIRST ALERT for showers, storms Saturday

Our nice weather will be short-lived with scattered rain expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT due to the potential of your plans being disrupted Saturday evening for rain.

Scattered showers will be possible mainly in east Georgia on Sunday with lower coverage.

More rain Wednesday, Thursday

Another cool front will bring north Georgia a chance of rain Wednesday through early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say
Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say

Latest News

Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast | Nice end to the workweek; Scattered storms on Saturday
Lee forecast to become major hurricane
First Alert | Storms return Saturday
Scattered rain and storms are possible later today
VIDEO FORECAST | A few showers and storms are possible today
Fred Campagna
First Alert: Scattered storms on Saturday