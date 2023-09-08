FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Scattered storms Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with lower humidity! Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Saturday.

Friday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice today

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s and lower humidity!

FIRST ALERT for showers, storms Saturday

Our nice weather will be short-lived with scattered rain expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT due to the potential of your plans being disrupted Saturday evening for rain.

Scattered showers will be possible mainly in east Georgia on Sunday with lower coverage.

More rain Wednesday, Thursday

Another cool front will bring north Georgia a chance of rain Wednesday through early Thursday.

