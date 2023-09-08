3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County Reparations Task Force holds first in-person meeting

Right now, the task force is compiling a list of possible reparations and eligibility requirements.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday night the Fulton County Reparations Task Force held its first in-person meeting at the Government Center in downtown Atlanta.

According to a news release from Fulton County, the Reparations Task Force serves as an advisory body to the Board of Commissioners to investigate and provide recommendations to the Board of Commissioners regarding priorities, objectives, and policies that will support the revitalization, preservation, and stabilization of the Black/African American population in Fulton County in the form of reparations.

Task force Vice Chairman Marcus Coleman says the board has been meeting virtually and researching Fulton County’s history over the last two years.

“Slavery and the Jim Crow era, and even the era after that, has not only resulted in stolen land, it’s not only resulted in inequities as far as financially, it’s not only resulted in disparaging numbers as it relates to healthcare mentally and physically, education, business contracts. Literally the list goes on and on,” Coleman said.

Right now, the task force is compiling a list of possible reparations and eligibility requirements.

“All of the atrocities that our ancestors were faced with, as their heirs, it is our duty to uncover every single avenue of repair,” Coleman said.

Public comment was light at Thursday’s meeting, but one man addressed the board and voiced his opinion on where money should go.

“I’m just here so that whatever we come up with that it goes to the right group. I believe whatever Fulton County comes up with should be specific to the American descendants of U.S. chattel slavery,” a man said during public comment.

The Reparations Task Force received a quarter of a million dollars from taxpayer funds earlier this year to aid in their research. Coleman says they are aiming for an October 2024 deadline to present their findings to commissioners.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot

Latest News

Javaris Gamble, 22, was arrested on Aug. 31 for car break-ins and auto theft, according to...
Suspect arrested, accused of orchestrating hundreds of Gwinnett County car break-ins
Acres of dead grass sit on East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA.
East Lake Golf Club renovations create stink in surrounding neighborhood
Many living in the Cherokee Point Subdivision woke up Tuesday morning to brown running water.
‘Like really bad-looking ice tea’: Eatonton residents raise concerns over brown running water
Many living in the Cherokee Point Subdivision woke up Tuesday morning to brown running water.
‘Like really bad-looking ice tea’: Eatonton residents raise concerns over brown running water