Georgia tries new approach to medical examiner shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A nationwide shortage of medical examiners has left crime labs across the country with a backlog of cases.

The National Association of Medical Examiners says there are roughly 750 board-certified forensic pathologists in the country, but they said they feel there needs to be more than 1,500 to help handle caseloads.

Roughly 40 medical students get board-certified each year, the associated said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in particular, is looking for ways to appeal to people to fill their open positions.

The GBI forensic team is slotted for 18 positions, but there are eight vacancies, they said. The shortage is blamed for a backlog of cases in the state crime labs in Dekalb County, Macon, and outside of Savannah.

Rachel Geller is the Associate Medical Examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

“Everyone is going to die. And to the dead, we owe the truth,” Geller said.

The Georgia General Assembly created the student loan repayment program for medical examiners where if you sign on to work for the GBI, the program will help to erase up to $120,000 of debt over a 5-year period.

Emory University medical student Blake Behrman said the program helped him decide to stay in Georgia and work for the department. He is hoping to fill one of the open positions in 2025.

“The school is long and you go through many years of schooling and you achieve a lot of debt. I’m originally from Georgia so i think it gives incentive to stay in the state,” Behrman said.

The salary for a forensic pathologist starts at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.