Henry County parents frustrated over weekslong school bus disruptions

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at one Henry County middle school claim their children are arriving to and from school an hour or later than scheduled due to bus disruptions.

Aleasia Wallace’s 11-year-old son has played baseball for the past three years, but she said getting him to practice on time, since the start of school, has been a challenge.

“It’s really tough, really stressful,” she said.

The 6th grader at Hampton Middle School rides the bus and she expects him home around 4:30 p.m. However, Wallace said he’s been getting home as late as 6 p.m. On Friday, an Atlanta News First crew waited at Wallace’s son’s bus stop, near Limerick and Tipperary, to see if the bus arrived late. It arrived at 5:15 p.m.

“If there’s anything that’s going on in the evening time, after school, everything has to be pushed back,” she said.

Wallace said it’s not only an after-school issue. She said kids are also arriving at school almost an hour after class has started.

“I’m a big stickler with my son on academics and grades and if he’s not there – I know certain teachers say they’re going over a study guide for a test the next day – and if my son doesn’t get that valuable time with that teacher like the other kids, he’s missing out,” she said.

Wallace said she’s contacted Henry County School leaders and transportation services, but they keep shifting the blame.

“So, there doesn’t seem to be a plan of action in place,” she added. “It’s an issue now and it needs to be corrected.”

A district spokesperson told Atlanta News First the bus disruptions are not a districtwide problem. He explained the issues at Hampton Middle were due to “key bus drivers” being absent the last two weeks. An unrelated car accident also disrupted bus operations near the school Friday morning.

“Our transportation team took steps to ensure transportation routes remained available to all students in the Hampton Middle School community and have been responsive to each family with specific transportation questions,” the spokesperson said.

The district has since hired an additional driver with the hope of on-time arrivals returning to normal.

