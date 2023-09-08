3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot, killed at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

According to Atlanta police, a man was shot at killed at the Princeton Lakes Apartments at 751 Fairburn Road SW Friday.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot at killed Friday at the Princeton Lakes Apartments, according to police.

Atlanta Police officers responded to the complex at 751 Fairburn Road SW.

The shooting appears to have taken place outside the clubhouse near the pool at the apartments.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

