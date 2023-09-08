Man shot at Stonecrest apartment complex overnight, witnesses say

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex off Fairington Ridge Circle overnight, witnesses tell Atlanta News First.

A group of men were reportedly standing outside the complex when somebody drove by and started shooting, the witnesses said. Gunshots also punched through parked cars and the window of at least one apartment.

One woman said she was asleep when the sound of gunfire startled her awake. One of the bullets reportedly hit her car.

“Trying to get ready for work, you’re just working citizens, just doing your thing, minding your business, and this is what happens,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s really sad.”

Atlanta News First is trying to learn more from police about what happened.

