3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot at Stonecrest apartment complex overnight, witnesses say

One woman said she was asleep when the sound of gunfire woke her up.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex off Fairington Ridge Circle overnight, witnesses tell Atlanta News First.

A group of men were reportedly standing outside the complex when somebody drove by and started shooting, the witnesses said. Gunshots also punched through parked cars and the window of at least one apartment.

One woman said she was asleep when the sound of gunfire startled her awake. One of the bullets reportedly hit her car.

“Trying to get ready for work, you’re just working citizens, just doing your thing, minding your business, and this is what happens,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s really sad.”

Atlanta News First is trying to learn more from police about what happened.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say
Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say

Latest News

One woman said she was asleep when the sound of gunfire woke her up.
Late-night Stonecrest shooting damages cars, apartment
Mostly sunny today; Scattered storms Saturday
Mostly sunny today; Scattered storms Saturday
Javaris Gamble, 22, was arrested on Aug. 31 for car break-ins and auto theft, according to...
Suspect arrested, accused of orchestrating hundreds of Gwinnett County car break-ins
Fulton County Reparations Task Force
Fulton County Reparations Task Force holds first in-person meeting