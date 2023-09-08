3-Degree Guarantee
Police identify, search for suspect in Sugarloaf Mills mall shooting

Ethan Dumas faces several charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts,...
Ethan Dumas faces several charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and reckless conduct.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have named and are looking for a 20-year-old suspect connected to a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills mall a month ago.

Ethan Dumas faces several charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and reckless conduct. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and reportedly no longer has dreadlocks like the police-provided photo shows.

On Aug. 5, gunshots fired at the shopping center caused “frantic chaos,” police said. Detectives said an argument between two suspects and a shoe kiosk employee turned physical, with one or both of the suspects firing at the employee. The employee was not injured.

Police ask anyone who knows Dumas’ whereabouts, as well as any other information about the case, to call Gwinnett police detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

