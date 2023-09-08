READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The explosive full report of the Fulton County special grand jury convened more than two years ago to investigate the 45th president’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election was released on Friday.

The special grand jury report has been of intense media interest for months. Earlier this year, Atlanta News First joined media organizations from Georgia and across the country to request the final report’s public release.

Read the full grand jury report here:

The report, which was finalized on Jan. 9, is the result of an eight-month investigation into possible interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted three weeks ago by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. All of the defendants have since entered pleas of “not guilty” and waived their arraignments, which had been set for Sept. 6.

Several major political figures who are named in the final reports were not indicted by Willis, including Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham; former Georgia U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn; and attorney Lin Wood.

The former president and 18 GOP allies are accused of engaging in an organized, criminal enterprise to declare Trump the winner of Georgia’s presidential election, a contest that saw Joe Biden win the Peach state by less than 1 percent. Georgia was the only deep Southern state carried by Biden, who became the first Democrat since Bill Clinton to carry Georgia since 1992 in a presidential election.

On Jan. 2, 2021, then-President Trump and White House staff - including then-chief of staff Mark Meadows - placed a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to protest the outcome of the state’s election.

Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough to beat Biden.

On Thursday, Trump’s lead Georgia attorney notified Fulton County Superior Court that he may move to transfer his case out of state court and into a federal one.

The motion was filed by Steven Sadow, who took over as Trump’s lead lawyer two weeks ago, the same day Trump surrendered himself at the notorious Fulton County Jail to be photographed, fingerprinted and booked.

Meadows testified last week in his similar attempt to be tried in a federal court, a testimony attended by both Sadow and Trump’s other Atlanta attorney, Jennifer Little.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected requests from co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell to sever their cases from Trump’s.

During the first-ever live streamed hearing related to Trump’s historic, sweeping indictments, McAfee said he is still holding firm on an Oct. 23, 2023, trial date for all of the 19 people named in Fulton County’s indictment.

Prosecutors from Willis’ office said they plan to call 150 witnesses in a trial they estimate will last four months, not including jury selection.

