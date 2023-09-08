Sandy Springs woman celebrates 102nd birthday with 102 gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very special resident at Somerby Sandy Springs Senior Living turned 102 on Thursday!

Bernyce Stickle is the facility’s oldest resident — but she’s also one of its most active leaders, running the BINGO and Bridge Club. Stickle is also a WWII U.S. Marines veteran.

For her birthday, Stickle was given 102 small gifts as part of a surprise celebration put on by Somerby Sandy Springs. Local marines and other U.S. military veterans also joined the celebration to perform the Marine Corps Hymn.

Let’s wish this incredible woman a very happy birthday!

