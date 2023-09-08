Major names listed in final Fulton County Trump grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some of Georgia’s and the nation’s most prominent political officials and leaders are mentioned in the final Fulton County special grand jury report into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Named in the final report but not indicted by Fulton County Fani Willis were Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ; former Georgia U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn; former Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn; and local attorney Lin Wood.

Besides Georgia, the special grand jury report also cites alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcomes in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

Jones was a state senator from middle Georgia at the time Willis’ special grand jury was investigating, and was also running for lieutenant governor. Jones is one of several alleged “fake electors” who convened after the 2020 election at the state capitol and attempted to certify the state for Trump rather than Joe Biden, who actually won the state by less than 1 percent of the vote.

Jones had Trump’s full support during his bid to become lieutenant governor.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.