Troup County inmate dies after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is stepping in after a Troup County inmate died in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday just after 9 p.m., a detention officer found 33-year-old Aaron Martinette unresponsive in his Troup County Jail cell, the sheriff’s office said. First responders tried to save his life before and during his transport to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead near 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Martinette was reportedly being held on charges of disorderly conduct.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation.

Martinette isn’t the only inmate to die in the jail this year. In February, a 60-year-old inmate was also found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the hospital.

