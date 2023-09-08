Troup County inmate found guilty of conspiring to murder sheriff’s deputy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Troup County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for plotting the murder of a deputy involved in his 2020 drug arrest, according to the Coweta District Attorney’s Office.

During a traffic stop conducted in April 2020, police reported finding just under two ounces of methamphetamine in a container in the vehicle Lawrence was operating at the time. Court records show Lawrence was out on bond for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken to jail, but reportedly granted bond due to crowding at the jail during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to prosecutors.

The Coweta District Attorney’s Office said Lawrence violated the conditions of his bond shortly after being released and later threatened two people he believed were helping the state with bond revocation efforts.

His bond was ultimately revoked in July 2020, records show. At the bond hearing, a Troup County drug investigator with involvement in Lawrence’s April 2020 arrest testified about his bond violations. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip from an inmate a month later claiming that Lawrence had a “hit” out on the investigator and was looking for ways to get him killed.

In August 2020, authorities worked with the inmate who reported Lawrence to get a verbal confession. Troup County Sheriff’s Office said it placed a recording device on the inmate and sent him back to the dorm that he shared with Lawrence. That same day, the sheriff’s office said Lawrence was audibly recorded plotting how to carry out a hit on the investigator at his house.

The conversation reportedly included a layout of the neighborhood, logistics and other tactics. Two days after that, Lawrence placed a phone call on a recorded line to someone he thought was a hitman but was in fact an undercover sheriff’s deputy, according to the Coweta District Attorney’s Office.

During the call, officials said Lawrence gave the undercover officer contact information for someone who would handle payment for the murder on his behalf.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Lawrence took the investigator’s involvement “particularly personally because they lived in the same neighborhood,” the Coweta District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 25, a Troup County jury found Lawrence guilty of conspiracy to commit malice murder, threatening a witness in an official proceeding and trafficking methamphetamine. Lawrence is expected to serve 35 years in prison.

“I am thankful that this egregious murderous plot was stopped in its infancy. This Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigator puts his life on the line every day he is on duty, just like every law enforcement officer in this state,” District Attorney John Herbert Cranford, Jr. said. “The Coweta Circuit District Attorney’s Office will seek substantial prison sentences, as was handed down in this case, for those who seek to harm members of our law enforcement community.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.