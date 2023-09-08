3-Degree Guarantee
World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

