2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting left two men dead early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Police were called to a home off Browns Mill Road SE near 12:40 a.m., where they found the bodies with multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were likely in their mid to late 30s, police said.

The situation was possibly a robbery or home invasion, according to police. One of the victims was the homeowner, while the other was a suspect.

“We have other suspects that were involved in it, but they were not on scene upon our arrival, and we’re looking into that right now as part of our investigation,” Atlanta police Captain Jeff Childers said.

Police are working to learn more. Atlanta News First will bring you more details when they are available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.