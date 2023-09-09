Atlanta Hawks, State Farm team up for third 1 million meal pack event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the State Farm Arena, more than 5,000 volunteers — including Atlanta Hawks players — are packing 1 million meals to be distributed across the city on Saturday.

It’s the third time State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks have partnered to help battle food insecurity. About 1 in 9 people face hunger in Georgia, according to Feeding America.

RELATED: Thousands of volunteers pack one million meals for Atlantans in need

“We’re fighting the good fight, and hopefully, it’s a better day for Atlantans around the city,” said Jon Babul, the Hawks’ vice president of basketball development.

The meal is a shelf-stable, dried jambalaya mix that feeds six. Once packed, the meals will be distributed to 12 local organizations, who will then give them out to people and families in need, Babul said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.