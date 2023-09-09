First Alert: Widely scattered storms on the way this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While Saturday will start nice and pleasant, the afternoon brings some changes.

We have a First Alert today as a heads up that widely scattered storms will be on the way, and could impact your afternoon plans.

Storms will start to fire up after noon today, and be most widespread between about 2-6 PM. Storm coverage will gradually diminish as we inch closer to sunset and through the evening.

Temperatures today will climb into the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow we trend slightly drier, but a few afternoon storms will be possible with temperatures in the low 80s.

To start the work week, we will be hotter with highs near 90 Monday and in the low 90s Tuesday. Isolated afternoon storms will be possible both days.

Mid week, a cold front will push through, offering us the chance for a few storms.

Behind the front, humidity will drop and we will look ahead to a nice end to the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

