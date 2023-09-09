Residents want burglaries to stop after community hit multiple times in weeks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not every day you see a person walking out of a home carrying a stolen safe. However, residents sent Atlanta News First videos of a burglary in action in the Woodland Hills community in Atlanta.

A woman who lives in the unincorporated Dekalb County neighborhood said last week, a person got away with their safe which had an engagement ring, her mom’s ring, passports, birth certificates, and watches inside.

Another woman said that a person came to her home too.

“We were out of town for about 10 days and on a Saturday night we got a notification that someone had broken into our house,” said Skyler Lupton-Smith. “He came from the backyard. We’re not exactly sure where. It seems like he hopped over a couple of fences to get to us, and then he knocked on the doors for about 30 minutes, finally realized no one was home. No lights are being turned on and then he threw a rock into our window and came inside,” she said.

Smith said he didn’t take any belongings but is terrified after this incident.

“I think that he just goes around in the neighborhood, and notices lights off in the neighborhood for a couple of days and guesses that someone is out of town, and that is when he decides to break in,” Smith said. “I think they must live nearby. It just makes sense that so many people have gotten broken into within such a small area. So, I think that he must live close by, especially if he’s carrying a safe out,” she said.

Residents said it’s not the first time this has happened in their community.

“There has been a string of burglaries that have happened over the course of the past four, six, eight weeks,” an unidentified woman said. “There have been over six of these burglaries that have happened over the past four-plus weeks now,” she said.

Neighbors brought this to our attention back in early August. Residents believe the same person is doing the crimes.

