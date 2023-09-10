POLICE: Suspect arrested, 1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A road rage shooting left one person dead and another with gunshot wounds in Lilburn Sunday.

According to Lilburn police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Harbins and Dickens at the entrance to the Durham Ridge subdivision. Police said two vehicles were involved. `

The wounded person was taken to the hospital and a suspect was identified and arrested, the department said.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.