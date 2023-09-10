3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

POLICE: Suspect arrested, 1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting

Road rage in Lilburn
Road rage in Lilburn(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A road rage shooting left one person dead and another with gunshot wounds in Lilburn Sunday.

According to Lilburn police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Harbins and Dickens at the entrance to the Durham Ridge subdivision. Police said two vehicles were involved. `

The wounded person was taken to the hospital and a suspect was identified and arrested, the department said.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Police are investigating a shooting at a home off Browns Mill Road SE.
2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting at a home off Browns Mill Road SE.
2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police
Marietta firefighters and other members of the public climbed several flights to remember...
Never forget: Marietta firefighters remember 9/11 fallen first responders
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of...
Politicians, athletes congratulate Atlanta native Coco Gauff after US Open win