Cancer survivor joins forces with local businesses to raise money to fight pediatric cancer

A box of Cancer Cards, used to raise money to fight pediatric cancer at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
A box of Cancer Cards, used to raise money to fight pediatric cancer at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For most people, age 14 was all about high school, athletics, and just being a kid.

But 14-year-old Lex Stolle has the look and name of a businessman.

“It was supposed to just be Lex,” Stolle explained. “But my dad said it had to be Alexander.”

He has a very entrepreneurial mind aged by experience that most kids age do not have.

“The long name is very high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” he said.

At age 10, Lex was diagnosed with cancer.

“To be honest, I took a couple of days, if not weeks, to process something I thought maybe I would die from,” Stolle admitted.

But during his treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, that process turned into an idea to help others, which turned into action.

“This is what I call my Cancer Card Project,” Stolle said, showing off a 62-pound set of boxes.

What started out as 350 cards and one city last year has turned into thousands of cards divided into five cities this year.

“Peachtree Corners, Milton/Alpharetta, Marietta, Buckhead, and Athens,” Stolle said.

The cards give discounts at businesses within certain areas of Metro Atlanta, including Waffle House, Taco Mac, and The Flying Biscuit.”

“You have to get the pancakes and biscuits, of course!” Stolle added.

The card costs $25 and can be purchased at cancercard.net. The proceeds go to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“We’re helping save kids’ lives, we’re supporting local businesses, and we’re saving money,” Stolle said.

For Lex’s parents, his ambition has been something to behold.

“Last year was beyond what I expected,” Lex’s mother Ashley said. “I think this year is even bigger.”

This year’s cards became active at the start of September and run through late May 2024.

But the work goes far beyond five cities.

“Next year, I’m going for seven,” Lex said.

