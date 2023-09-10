3-Degree Guarantee
2 women, 1 man shot in Mechanicsville neighborhood, police say

Shooting near park in Atlanta
Shooting near park in Atlanta(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women and one man were shot in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Atlanta police said.

“Additional victims/witnesses on the scene did not sustain gunshot wounds, but sustained damage to their vehicles from gunfire,” APD said.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

