3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Slightly Unsettled, but Comfortable Sunday

Few afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s
Mainly dry through the morning with a few scattered storms possible this afternoon. Highs will...
Mainly dry through the morning with a few scattered storms possible this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will shape up pretty nice! After some patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy skies, the afternoon will bring more sunshine!

Not only will the afternoon feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, there will also be the chance for a few isolated storms.

We should stay mainly dry through about noon with the exception of maybe a spotty storm, but coverage will increase slightly after 2 PM.

About a 30% coverage of showers and storms is expected today, mainly between 2-6 PM.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 80s.

We will start the work week comfortable, with a morning in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog will also be possible.

Monday afternoon, a few pop-up storms will be possible with highs climbing near 90.

Tuesday we can pretty much copy and paste the forecast with isolated afternoon storms and highs near 90.

Wednesday brings a couple of changes. A cold front will move through, offering us a slightly higher coverage of showers. Wednesday afternoon highs will only climb into the mid 80s.

Behind this front, we look ahead to some beautiful weather for Thursday and Friday will comfy mornings in the low to mid 60s, lower humidity, and highs only in the low to mid 80s!

We look to stay dry for now into the start of next weekend as well with highs in the low 80s for Saturday.

Slightly unsettled and slightly warmer next few days. Cold front moves in Wednesday which will...
Slightly unsettled and slightly warmer next few days. Cold front moves in Wednesday which will bring us a beautiful end to the work week!(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Police are investigating a shooting at a home off Browns Mill Road SE.
2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police
Jonesboro man dies after January shooting, family begs police to speed up investigation.
Businessman dies months after shooting; family begs police to speed up investigation
UNDERWATER HYPOXIC PREVENTION
Atlanta mother turning grief into action after losing son to shallow water blackout

Latest News

Areas of heavy rain will develop through early evening.
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers, storms return Sunday
Areas of heavy rain will develop through early evening.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Scattered downpours may impact your Saturday plans
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT | Scattered storms return on Saturday
Damaging wind, heavy downpours, hail and frequent lightning possible in stronger storms.
First Alert | Rain and storms return Saturday