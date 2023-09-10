First Alert Forecast: Slightly Unsettled, but Comfortable Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will shape up pretty nice! After some patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy skies, the afternoon will bring more sunshine!

Not only will the afternoon feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, there will also be the chance for a few isolated storms.

We should stay mainly dry through about noon with the exception of maybe a spotty storm, but coverage will increase slightly after 2 PM.

About a 30% coverage of showers and storms is expected today, mainly between 2-6 PM.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 80s.

We will start the work week comfortable, with a morning in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog will also be possible.

Monday afternoon, a few pop-up storms will be possible with highs climbing near 90.

Tuesday we can pretty much copy and paste the forecast with isolated afternoon storms and highs near 90.

Wednesday brings a couple of changes. A cold front will move through, offering us a slightly higher coverage of showers. Wednesday afternoon highs will only climb into the mid 80s.

Behind this front, we look ahead to some beautiful weather for Thursday and Friday will comfy mornings in the low to mid 60s, lower humidity, and highs only in the low to mid 80s!

We look to stay dry for now into the start of next weekend as well with highs in the low 80s for Saturday.

Slightly unsettled and slightly warmer next few days. Cold front moves in Wednesday which will bring us a beautiful end to the work week! (Atlanta News First)

