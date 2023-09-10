3-Degree Guarantee
Kickball tournament held in Alpharetta to raise money for childhood cancer

A kickball tournament at ALSF.
A kickball tournament at ALSF.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A kickball tournament was held at Ocee Park in Alpharetta on Saturday to fight childhood cancer, according to Power Home Remodeling.

The tournament was part of the company’s annual fundraising efforts for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for various forms of childhood cancer.

“During the month of September, Power employees across its 19 regional offices will raise donations through payroll contributions, kickball tournaments, lemonade stands, and other community events in honor of ALSF heroes and their families,” the company said. “Since 2011, Power employees have helped raise more than $7 million for ALSF.”

The company said their fundraising efforts will continue until the end of the month and donations collected from the charity event will benefit their ALSF hero and their family.

