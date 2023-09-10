Never forget: Marietta firefighters remember 9/11 fallen first responders

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even though he was very young, Tim Jaudon remembers what he was doing on Sept.11, 2001.

“I was in school. We were pulled out of school, went home listening to things on the radio,” he said.

The coordinated terrorist attack left 2,977 people dead. Among them were 343 first responders who bravely climbed the steps of the World Trade Center.

Jaudon was at Marietta Square, along with the Marietta Fire Department, to remember that fateful day.

“I had some friends that were coming to do this this morning. They have family in the fire department, I came out to support,” Jaudon said.

More than 100 people, firefighters and civilians alike, took on the task of making several laps up a parking deck, climbing a total of 110 stories — the same amount the firefighters on 9/11 climbed.

“For me, it’s remembering what those firefighters were going through that day, thinking are they going to get out of this alive? Can they save these people?” Lt. Richard Franklin with the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office said.

For Franklin, it’s also personal. He wants to remember the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My family comes first in my life, and the thought of me not being there... I think for my kids, the best thing to do is be there for them,” he said.

On this 22nd anniversary, participants in the stair climb feel it’s important to reflect on history and carry on the legacy of heroism and courage.

“It was a huge tragedy, and it really stokes fear in everybody,” Jaudon said. ”But then it also became a symbol of American resilience.”

