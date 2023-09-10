3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Never forget: Marietta firefighters remember 9/11 fallen first responders

Marietta firefighters and other members of the public climbed several flights to remember...
Marietta firefighters and other members of the public climbed several flights to remember fallen first responders during 9/11.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even though he was very young, Tim Jaudon remembers what he was doing on Sept.11, 2001.

“I was in school. We were pulled out of school, went home listening to things on the radio,” he said.

The coordinated terrorist attack left 2,977 people dead. Among them were 343 first responders who bravely climbed the steps of the World Trade Center.

Jaudon was at Marietta Square, along with the Marietta Fire Department, to remember that fateful day.

“I had some friends that were coming to do this this morning. They have family in the fire department, I came out to support,” Jaudon said.

More than 100 people, firefighters and civilians alike, took on the task of making several laps up a parking deck, climbing a total of 110 stories — the same amount the firefighters on 9/11 climbed.

“For me, it’s remembering what those firefighters were going through that day, thinking are they going to get out of this alive? Can they save these people?” Lt. Richard Franklin with the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office said.

For Franklin, it’s also personal. He wants to remember the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My family comes first in my life, and the thought of me not being there... I think for my kids, the best thing to do is be there for them,” he said.

On this 22nd anniversary, participants in the stair climb feel it’s important to reflect on history and carry on the legacy of heroism and courage.

“It was a huge tragedy, and it really stokes fear in everybody,” Jaudon said. ”But then it also became a symbol of American resilience.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Police are investigating a shooting at a home off Browns Mill Road SE.
2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police
Jonesboro man dies after January shooting, family begs police to speed up investigation.
Businessman dies months after shooting; family begs police to speed up investigation
Anna Jones was shot and killed in July 2022.
Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman

Latest News

Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of...
Politicians, athletes congratulate Atlanta native Coco Gauff after US Open win
Five protestors were arrested after chaining themselves to construction equipment used to build...
Protestors who chained themselves to police training center construction equipment released from jail, records show
The group said they were there to implement “the people’s stop work order.”
Protestors who chained themselves to police training center construction equipment released from jai