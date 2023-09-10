3-Degree Guarantee
Officials, athletes congratulate Atlanta native Coco Gauff after US Open win

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of...
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After winning the US Open and her first Grand Slam title at just 19, Atlanta native Coco Gauff has grabbed the world’s attention.

Several celebrities and officials flocked to social media to congratulate Gauff on her success.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama posted about Gauff’s win on X, formerly Twitter.

“Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment!” Michelle wrote.

“We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come,” Barack said.

Politicians from Georgia took notice, too. Sen. Raphael Warnock called Gauff’s performance “outstanding.”

“Georgia is so proud of you,” he wrote.

And of course, fellow athletes were thrilled for Gauff.

“my girl you are amazing!!!!” wrote Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion.

Roger Federer, a famous former professional tennis player, said he has been following Gauff for years.

“It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded,” he wrote.

