Police search for missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are searching on the ground and from the air for a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee — and they’re also turning to the public for help.

Brett Lonnie Brock was last seen on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. outside her house on Hooch River Trail. She is Black, 4 feet 10 inches tall and has brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing pink pants, white shoes and a teal green shirt. She also has purple and gold circular glasses and dark brown hair braided in a ponytail.

Police ask anyone who has seen her to call 911, contact detectives at (770) 513-5300, or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or leaving an online report.

