3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police search for missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are searching on the ground and from the air for a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee — and they’re also turning to the public for help.

Brett Lonnie Brock was last seen on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. outside her house on Hooch River Trail. She is Black, 4 feet 10 inches tall and has brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing pink pants, white shoes and a teal green shirt. She also has purple and gold circular glasses and dark brown hair braided in a ponytail.

Police ask anyone who has seen her to call 911, contact detectives at (770) 513-5300, or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or leaving an online report.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Police are investigating a shooting at a home off Browns Mill Road SE.
2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police
Jonesboro man dies after January shooting, family begs police to speed up investigation.
Businessman dies months after shooting; family begs police to speed up investigation
UNDERWATER HYPOXIC PREVENTION
Atlanta mother turning grief into action after losing son to shallow water blackout

Latest News

A box of Cancer Cards, used to raise money to fight pediatric cancer at Children's Healthcare...
Cancer survivor joins forces with local businesses to raise money to fight pediatric cancer
2 women, 1 man shot on Richardson Street, APD says
2 women, 1 man shot on Richardson Street, APD says
Cancer surivor enlists businesses to fight cancer
Cancer surivor enlists businesses to fight cancer
Shooting near park in Atlanta
2 women, 1 man shot on Richardson Street, APD says