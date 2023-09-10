3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Police are investigating a shooting at a home off Browns Mill Road SE.
2 dead in late-night Atlanta house shooting, according to police
Jonesboro man dies after January shooting, family begs police to speed up investigation.
Businessman dies months after shooting; family begs police to speed up investigation
UNDERWATER HYPOXIC PREVENTION
Atlanta mother turning grief into action after losing son to shallow water blackout

Latest News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
A box of Cancer Cards, used to raise money to fight pediatric cancer at Children's Healthcare...
Cancer survivor joins forces with local businesses to raise money to fight pediatric cancer
2 women, 1 man shot on Richardson Street, APD says
2 women, 1 man shot on Richardson Street, APD says