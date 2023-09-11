3-Degree Guarantee
3 arrested in connection to 2019 cold case involving missing Cobb County woman

Sister of Matilde Gonzalez reacts to learning of arrests made in cold case
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the 2019 disappearance of a Cobb County woman whose case went cold.

Matilde Gonzalez, 42, was last seen on Oct. 12, 2019. The case was initially investigated by Paulding County authorities but later turned over to Cobb County Police’s Cold Case Unit because of her last known location and suspected foul play.

On Friday, investigators said they had a significant breakthrough in the case, which led to a search warrant at the 200 block of Indian Trail Drive.

The search warrant resulted in three arrests: Alejandra Castro, Samantha Vasquez, and Abel Castro.

Alejandra Castro and Vasquez were charged with malice murder. Alejandra was also charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children. Abel Castro was charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children.

Gonzalez’s body has not been found at this time, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this case you are urged to call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-4111.

