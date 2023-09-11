9/11 ceremonies, events happening around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been 22 years since the lives of all Americans changed after a coordinated attack on our nation. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on September 11, 2001, and among those, hundreds of first responders.

There is a lot happening across the United States to remember 9-11, including here in metro Atlanta. Some events even kicked off on Sunday. The Marietta Fire Department found a ceremonious way to honor the lives lost on 9-11. More than 100 people gathered at a parking deck on the square to do 16 laps up the steps. It would add up to 110 stories of stairs, which is the same amount that those brave firefighters climbed when they went into the World Trade Center.

The city of Atlanta is holding a First Responder Appreciation Day and will be recognizing one of its own from APD Zone 3 with an award ceremony on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Stockbridge, you can visit the City Hall steps on Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for their 9-11 Ceremony. Admission is free.

The city of Roswell will hold a 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony on the front steps of City Hall. This will be Monday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

The city of Norcross is holding a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday from 8:15-9 a.m. at Betty Mauldin Park. All are welcome to attend.

The city of Johns Creek will hold its annual Patriot Day Commemoration on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater inside Newtown Park. This is a free event.

Paulding County’s 22nd annual 9/11 Ceremony will take place on Monday at the 9/11 memorial site at Mt. Tabor Park in Dallas. The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:40 a.m.

The city of Avondale will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Dewey Brown Plaza. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include a ringing of the bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark the time the first tower was hit. This is a free event.

And Georgia Military College is hosting a Patriot Day on its campus in Milledgeville Monday morning at 7:40 a.m.

