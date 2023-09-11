Arrest made in double stabbing at Atlanta concert venue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville man is facing charges in connection to a double stabbing at a concert venue in Atlanta over the weekend.

The Cobb County Police Department said the incident happened Saturday night after a live concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy. Officers rushed to the scene and found two people with multiple stab wounds. They were rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Based on CCPD’s preliminary findings, the suspect was identified as a Hispanic male in a beige floral shirt and blue jeans. Officers later located a man fitting that description near a Shell gas station on Windy Hill Road. He was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

Cobb County police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Oskar Tapia Gonzalez, of Cartersville, and said he’s facing two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

