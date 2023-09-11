3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fall fun at Dollywood

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Celebrate fall in the Smoky Mountains with the return of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. The festival shines a spotlight on the changing season with tasty treats, thrilling rides and live entertainment. After the sun sets, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights will light up the evening sky with over 12,000 jack-o-lanterns.

This is a sponsored segment. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Anna Jones was shot and killed in July 2022.
Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman

Latest News

Fall fun at Dollywood
Mia Syn Healthy Fall Habits
Tips for starting healthy habits this fall
Healthy Habits for Fall
Healthy back-to-school meals
Healthy back-to-school meal tips