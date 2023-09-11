Fall fun at Dollywood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Celebrate fall in the Smoky Mountains with the return of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. The festival shines a spotlight on the changing season with tasty treats, thrilling rides and live entertainment. After the sun sets, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights will light up the evening sky with over 12,000 jack-o-lanterns.

This is a sponsored segment. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.