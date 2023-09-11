Family advocates for CPR training, AEDs in schools after sudden cardiac arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doctors say the seconds and minutes after a cardiac arrest are crucial.

The American Heart Association said immediate CPR can triple the chances of survival. There is now a push to get more people CPR-certified and put AEDs in more schools. In Georgia, only high schools are required to keep an AED.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is working with schools across the state of Georgia to make sure they have access to lifesaving training and AED devices. They created Project SAVE to prevent cardiac arrest. It stands for Sudden cardiac arrest, Awareness, Vision for prevention, Education.

Project SAVE statistics:

Project SAVE in 2022 reached 14 unique rural counties in Georgia.

In 2022, a total of 60,612 children were reached through CPR school training and Heart Safe schools.

In 2022, a total of 6,374 CPR certifications were issued.

In 2022, there were 51 schools that were designated Heart Safe.

In 2022, a total of 5,835 key stakeholders were reached through our Project SAVE and Heart Safe programming.

In 2022, we provided training to 195 unique schools in Georgia.

There were a total of 14 saves last year.

Meghann Etheredge and her son Collin now advocate for more places to keep AEDs and train their workers.

In 2022, Collin fell on the stairs after gym class. He wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. His school had about a dozen AED devices and they delivered two shocks to get his heartbeat back.

Collin was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and was diagnosed with a rare heart arrhythmia.

“I ran out of the house and drove through 5 or 6 stop signs with my hazards on trying to get to the hospital as quick as I could. A couple of doctors told us, that if they had not had an AED on campus, he would not be here today,” Ethredge said.

Collin hopes his story could inspire legislators to strengthen laws that could save another student. He’s trying to get a CPR club going at school.

“I went up to the capitol to advocate for AED and CPR awareness and I’ve gotten CPR and AED trained myself,” Collin said.

An AED is a device that can shock the heart back to a normal rhythm. One of Collin’s doctors, Dr. Robert Whitehill said they encourage kids to play outside but want parents to know the signs that their child could be at higher risk.

In the fall, athletes get physical evaluations for sports. The program can guide parents on what warning signs they should look out for.

“I think a lot of parents are nervous about this kind of thing, There is a lot of anxiety around this topic and it really feels like it’s in your face,” said Whitehill.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.