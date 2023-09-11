First Alert Forecast: Slightly warmer start to the week with more spotty afternoon storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a slightly unsettled weekend, the story remains the same to kick off the work week.

A few isolated morning showers are around for all of the extra early risers, but the commute for most of us should be completely dry.

Once the sun comes up we should stay dry through about lunch time before spotty afternoon storms bubble up and continue through about sunset.

Highs today will again climb into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, a slightly higher coverage of rain is expected for the afternoon and evening with highs again near 90.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday, which will offer us the chance for a few storms, but then bring us a stunning end to the week!

Humidity will drop, and highs will only climb into the low 80s Thursday through the weekend!

Another front will approach Sunday, which could offer us a chance for storms to round out next weekend.

Beautiful weather on the way to end the week! (Atlanta News First)

