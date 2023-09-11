3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms this evening, afternoon storms tomorrow

By Patrick Pete
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A few clusters of storms continue to move through north Georgia this afternoon. While these storms aren’t expected to become severe, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storms should taper off after sunset, but lingering showers will be possible. Gradual clearing skies for the night with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 60s for most.

A cold front will approach our area Tuesday and scattered showers and storms are possible out ahead of the front. The best chance for storms will be between 2pm and sunset. Again, severe weather is not likely, but rogue strong storms will have the potential to produce heavier downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40mph.

Storms fire up in the afternoon and linger through evening.
Storms fire up in the afternoon and linger through evening.(Atlanta News First)

As the front slides through on Wednesday we could see a few showers fire up ahead of it, but at that point the front should already be through most of the metro --so best rain chances look to be south and east of the city.

Friday’s forecast is perfection--- lots of sunshine, highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity! A few shower opportunities return for the weekend-- but there will be PLENTY of dry time-- which means plenty of time to get out and enjoy the city.

No washouts in the forecast, but multiple chances for showers.
No washouts in the forecast, but multiple chances for showers.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

