Man, woman shot in hands during attempted robbery in DeKalb County
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man and woman are recovering after being shot during an alleged robbery attempt, according to police.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday along the 2600 block of Whites Mill Road in Panthersville.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in their hands.
Investigators believe the shooter attempted to rob them before firing a gun.
No arrest has been reported at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.