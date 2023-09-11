Man, woman shot in hands during attempted robbery in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man and woman are recovering after being shot during an alleged robbery attempt, according to police.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday along the 2600 block of Whites Mill Road in Panthersville.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in their hands.

Investigators believe the shooter attempted to rob them before firing a gun.

No arrest has been reported at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

