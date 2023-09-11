3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man, woman shot in hands during attempted robbery in DeKalb County

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man and woman are recovering after being shot during an alleged robbery attempt, according to police.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday along the 2600 block of Whites Mill Road in Panthersville.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in their hands.

Investigators believe the shooter attempted to rob them before firing a gun.

No arrest has been reported at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Anna Jones was shot and killed in July 2022.
Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman

Latest News

Matilde Gonzalez, 42, was last seen on Oct. 12, 2019.
3 arrested in connection to 2019 cold case involving missing Cobb County woman
Nearly 1,000 people spent the 9/11 anniversary packing nutritious food to feed thousands in...
Metro Atlanta volunteers remember 9/11 by giving back
Arrest made in double stabbing at Atlanta concert venue
Sister of Matilde Gonzalez reacts to learning of arrests made in cold case
Sister of Matilde Gonzalez reacts to learning of arrests made in cold case