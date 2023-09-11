Metro Atlanta volunteers remember 9/11 by giving back

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - September 11, 2001, was a day mired in tragedy - a day millions of Americans remember clearly.

“I was going to class, and they actually canceled classes that day and we had to reflect and kind of take in what happened,” said Alesha Bell.

Bell knew from that day forward that she would be sure to give back to her community, alongside her fellow Americans. That’s why she was one of the hundreds who showed up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday to pack meals.

“This is a perfect way to give back and remember the lives lost on 9/11. But also feeding the community is important, it helps us thrive,” said Bell.

Nearly 1,000 people spent the 9/11 anniversary packing nutritious food to feed thousands in metro Atlanta.

“Today we are packing between 300,000-500,000 meals, it’s all going to be oatmeal. It’s going to be distributed to our partners at the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and then they are going to help distribute it to all the food pantries in the metro Atlanta region,” said Jay Cranman, CEO of Hands On Atlanta.

The oatmeal will be distributed along with other food items to thousands of people who face food insecurity in our area. For these volunteers, the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 was an appropriate day to get out and give back.

“I think we have to take a day that was a tragedy and turn it into something we can recapture,” said Cranman.

“We are going to get past 9/11. We are not just 9/11, we can thrive past it,” said Bell.

