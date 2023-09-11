Metro Atlanta Waffle House workers demand better working conditions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Waffle House workers across metro Atlanta are demanding better working conditions.

Gerald Green is a Waffle House employee in metro Atlanta. He recently gave his boss a demand letter calling for more workplace security, better wages and staffing.

“This company is profitable because of our hard work and yet, our wages cannot cover the basic necessities like food, rent and utilities,” Green read in the letter in a TikTok video. “Waffle House knows it can afford and provide us with a safe workplace and to pay us more, and yet, they refuse to do.”

Union of Southern Service Workers told Atlanta News First on Monday that there are Waffle House workers in Atlanta who are a part of their union.

Atlanta News First reached out to Waffle House in response to the workers’ concerns.

“Waffle House is proud of its long record of effectively addressing concerns our associates report to us,” Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations, said in a statement. “We intend to do that directly with our associates.”

Waffle House is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.