New CDC exhibit details health effects from 9/11

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new exhibit at the Atlanta-based CDC is detailing the health effects of 9/11.

“He was just 35,” Anthony Gardner said.

For weeks, Gardner and his family held out hope his older brother Harvey survived the attacks on September 11, 2001.

“Harvey said they were trapped in their offices, but they were trying to figure a way out,” Gardner said.

Harvey worked on the 83rd floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. He never made it out.

Gardner said he needed something to fill the void.

“It never goes away. It’s always there. You just learn to live a new life and try to bring as much good from a very dark, painful experience,” he said.

That good, in recent years, has been with the World Trade Center Health Program.

Their work is now on display at the CDC museum with a new exhibit titled “The Health Effects of 9/11.”

“We provide the medical care and treatment for 9/11 responders and survivors,” Gardner said.

Twenty-two years after the attacks, nearly 80,000 people have physical and mental health conditions linked to their exposure to dust, smoke, debris and the traumatic events of that day.

More than 900 of those survivors and responders call Georgia home.

“9/11 isn’t a static event, there are still people that are impacted by it, that are sick, there are still people that are losing their lives every day,” Gardner said.

The exhibit not only details the creation and advocacy of the health program. It also highlights how lessons learned on 9/11 continue to inform and influence public health and disaster response to this day.

“As a 9/11 family member, it’s an honor to be a part of the WTC Health Program’s mission and their work and to partner with the CDC Museum on the opening of this exhibition because it tells that story,” Gardner said.

