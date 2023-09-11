3-Degree Guarantee
Opponents to submit petition demanding ballot question on Atlanta police training center

Opponents of Atlanta's future public safety training center are planning to submit a petition Monday featuring more than 108,000 signatures in an attempt to force city leaders to let voters decide whether the plan should move forward.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opponents of Atlanta’s future public safety training center are planning to submit a petition Monday featuring more than 108,000 signatures in an attempt to force city leaders to let voters decide whether the plan should move forward.

A group that calls itself “The Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition” has planned a news conference at 10 a.m. followed by the delivery of the signatures.

RELATED: The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

The delivery will happen ahead of a timeline an appeals court had imposed.

City officials must then verify that the signatures are from registered Atlanta voters.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

