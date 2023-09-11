3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game

The husband of a sports photographer killed last Monday honors his wife by taking photos at Friday night football game in Wichita, Kansas. (SOURCE: KAKE)
By Leon Purvis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE/Gray News) – A community in Wichita, Kansas, is mourning the death of a well-known sports photographer.

Linda Gregory was the photographer for the Northwest High School football team.

Last Monday night, she was on the sidelines of a J.V. football game when she fell and hit her head on the concrete during a collision. On Friday night, her husband, Mel Gregory, honored her by showing up at the varsity game and taking photos.

“The most generous and loving person I’ve ever known,” he said of his wife.

Mel Gregory shared the news of his wife’s passing on Facebook Friday.

During the game, the Northwest High School football players embraced Mel Gregory as he stood on the sidelines taking photos. The couple would normally be taking photos under the field’s lights on Fridays.

“Number one she doesn’t blame any of the kids. Number two this was her school …,” Mel Gregory said. “She was from Iowa, she didn’t go to any school [here]. But she loved these people. She would like everybody to know the kids are her primary concern.”

Mel Gregory said taking back to the field after his wife was hit on the sidelines was not easy.

“It’s going to be difficult. Going to be difficult,” he said. “I’ve got her camera that she was using that night. And I just want to try to do as best as I can. I may not shoot a lot, but I want to do what I can.”

The photos his wife took are worth a thousand words, just like how Mel Gregory will have a thousand memories of when his wife took photos at Northwest High School games.

“I can’t tell you what she says. But I think she would love it that I was carrying on our tradition,” he said.

Family members were also on the sidelines with Mel Gregory Friday night, and a moment of silence was held for Linda Gregory before the game was played.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Anna Jones was shot and killed in July 2022.
Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump

Latest News

An officer and suspect were injured in a shooting incident that happened early Monday afternoon...
Suspect, officer injured in Forest Park shooting, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
A rescuer works on her hiking gear in the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) members, camp...
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
New Interim Superintendent Dr. Michelle Battle wrapped up a 19-school tour of the Atlanta...
Literacy a priority for interim Atlanta Public Schools superintendent