Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta seeks to help more students

A local organization helping hundreds of Atlanta area students succeed is looking to expand.

But they need the community’s support.

On Monday, a charity golf tournament was held to benefit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta.

It’s an annual fundraiser that helps give kids a place to grow year-round.

“For me, it was the fact that as a child, this was my safe haven,” said Shay Breion Smith.

Smith said she remembers being a kid getting dropped off at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta.

Now, all five of her children get to experience the same.

“If I didn’t have it I definitely would be stressed, it’s definitely a godsend,” Smith said.

“We want to offer a safe, affordable place for our children to go,” said Joshua Dickerson, executive director for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta.

Dickerson said they serve about 900 kids a year.

It’s where kids get exposed to everything from sports to cooking classes to help with their homework.

Dickerson said there’s a need to expand summer and after-school programs.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta, Dickerson said, also serves children who are displaced from their homes.

“I have seen children come and be distraught and down and a part of what we do is showing them the hope and the love. And after a couple of months, you start to see that child open up and blossom,” said Dickerson.

The organization heavily relies on the community in order to serve hundreds of children a year and offer low-cost programs.

“We depend on grants, we depend on fundraisers, we depend on donors and sponsors to help fill that gap,” said Dickerson.

It’s support that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“These are their friends. They see these children on the regular, they see the staff on the regular, they’re loved,” said Smith.

The Salvation Army operates three Boys & Girls Clubs in greater Atlanta.

