Suspect, officer injured in Forest Park shooting, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An officer and suspect were injured in a shooting incident that happened early Monday afternoon in Forest Park, according to police.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to an “accident with injuries” and while heading there, they learned of an armed person on Jonesboro Road.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, the suspect started shooting.

“Officers returned fire, eventually striking the suspect,” Forest Park police said in a statement.

The suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. An officer was also taken to Southern Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Forest Park police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

