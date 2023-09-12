Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kelvin and Marissa Blakely were excited to take their first train trip.

The Atlanta couple bought a trip to New Orleans through Amtrak Vacations and, if it went well, they would plan a larger trip across the country.

The couple bought a package deal for five nights, but two days before departure, Amtrak sent an automated message canceling the trip and offered a bus or a 50-percent refund. The reason, Amtrak said, was because of a track closing.

“The first person I spoke with said it was for maintenance, but when I called again, they said it was for repairs,” Marissa Blakely said.

Amtrak Vacations promoted train ridership by offering package deals, including hotels, meals, and tours. The Blakelys paid $1,500 for the train; five nights at the Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter Hotel; an above-ground cemetery tour; a swamp tour; a river cruise; and meals. It was a great bargain, and the main reason they bought it was for the ride.

The Blakelys refused Amtrak’s offer of a bus because Kelvin Blakely can’t sit for long periods of time.

“I played college basketball for years and can’t sit,” he said. “I can’t take a bus, and now I’ve lost my vacation time for the year.”

The couple says Amtrak Vacations did not offer plane tickets, and even if they’d taken the bus, they would have missed one of their tours.

Amtrak’s officials did not immediately respond to repeated requests to explain the cancelation and why it only offered a 50-percent refund. However, on Sept. 11, 2023, Amtrak issued a full refund to the Blakelys, who said they are “thrilled” with the resolution.

Big takeaway

Purchase trip insurance. Many larger carriers provide it for between five and 10 percent of the trip cost. Travelers can comparison shop at sites like InsureMyTrip and Squaremouth.

Podcasts featuring award-winning investigative reporter Harry Samler and the ANF+ Investigates team

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.