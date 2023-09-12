Atlanta high school students celebrate STEAM with a field trip to Georgia Power

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - High school students in Atlanta are putting the lessons they’ve learned in the classroom into action in the real world with a recent opportunity to tour Georgia Power headquarters in Atlanta.

Twenty students from a variety of high schools within Atlanta Public Schools participated in a field trip to Georgia Power.

“It’s wonderful to see how the dots connect for them because many students don’t have the opportunity to engage in our world, directly with us to learn about energy, and what it means for them,” said Misty Fernandez, regional director at Georgia Power.

The day of learning included a tour of Georgia Power’s fleet of electric vehicles. The power company plans to have 50 percent of its fleet electric by 2030, according to the utility’s website. Currently, the APS students are enrolled in a STEAM curriculum; science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. During their visit to Georgia Power, they learned about careers in power delivery, engineering, and electric transportation.

“They kind of both work with each other. They are really similar to each other. If you know what the coding aspect of it is, it can really help you do the electrical part,” said Mylo Pelletier, a 10th-grade student in Atlanta Public Schools.

The Georgia Power tour and celebration of STEAM is also a partnership with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Year of the Youth initiative.

“I hope that this is something that can happen every year. Like, different cohorts of students to come every year so that we can get more students to understand the value and Georgia Power,” said Stacey Tanner, STEAM coordinator at Midtown High School.

Teachers say field trips like this show students that life after college doesn’t have to happen elsewhere. Newly graduated college students can call Georgia home.

“There are opportunities here in our city, so they don’t have to leave the city of Atlanta, they don’t have to go to California to get a great tech job,” said Tanner.

