3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of errors

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the skyline of downtown Atlanta. Some U.S. urban areas gained population. But it’s not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco. According to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, it's because the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the estimates of population urban areas that were released in December 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Some of the most high-profile urban areas in the U.S. gained population on Tuesday. But it’s not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco.

Rather, the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the population and housing counts of urban areas that were officially released in December, according to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday.

The Atlanta urban area had its population adjusted to 5.1 million residents from 4.9 million residents. An additional 100,853 residents living in more than 37,000 homes had been mistakenly assigned to the Gainesville, Georgia, urban area.

The population of the New Orleans urban area grew to 963,212 residents from 914,531. The additional 48,681 residents had been mistakenly assigned to the Laplace-Lutcher-Gramercy, Louisiana, urban area, which was supposed to be deleted following a merger with the New Orleans urban area.

The San Francisco-Oakland urban area’s population was corrected to 3.5 million residents from 3.2 million. The addition of nearly a quarter million residents, as well as more than 100,000 homes, came from the San Rafael-Novato, California, urban area, which had been counted separately by accident when it actually should have been deleted and merged with the San Francisco-Oakland urban area.

After every once-a-decade census, the Census Bureau publishes a list of urban areas and their population and housing counts. The most recent one was released in December.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Booking photos: Samantha Vasquez (left), Abel Castro (center), Alejandro Castro (right)
3 arrested in connection to 2019 cold case involving missing Cobb County woman

Latest News

The video was posted under a YouTube account using the teacher’s name and photo.
Video allegedly shows Tucker High School teacher belittling students
Dilapidated structure in Morocco following deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake.
Metro Atlanta man, nonprofit raising money for victims of Morocco earthquake
DeKalb County School District
DeKalb County Schools hires hundreds of new teachers
The investigation is underway in the 1700 block of Highlands View Drive.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Smyrna