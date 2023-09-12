3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police seek public help identifying burglary suspect

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a northwest Atlanta home.

According to investigators, the man allegedly broke into a home along Hyacinth Avenue around 1:51 a.m. and removed a stove and electric fireplace. Police believe he also tried to steal the air conditioning unit, which they found visibly damaged.

Home video surveillance shows the man looking around and then placing a tool down on the kitchen counter before dragging a heavy object across the floor.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Atlanta police at 404-546-5890. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online. A $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Booking photos: Samantha Vasquez (left), Abel Castro (center), Alejandro Castro (right)
3 arrested in connection to 2019 cold case involving missing Cobb County woman

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Man found guilty of robbing Cobb County pharmacy at gunpoint sentenced
Students tour Georgia Power
Atlanta high school students celebrate STEAM with a field trip to Georgia Power
Atlanta police need your help finding burglary suspect