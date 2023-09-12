Atlanta police seek public help identifying burglary suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a northwest Atlanta home.

According to investigators, the man allegedly broke into a home along Hyacinth Avenue around 1:51 a.m. and removed a stove and electric fireplace. Police believe he also tried to steal the air conditioning unit, which they found visibly damaged.

Home video surveillance shows the man looking around and then placing a tool down on the kitchen counter before dragging a heavy object across the floor.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Atlanta police at 404-546-5890. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online. A $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

