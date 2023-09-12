Atlanta singer-songwriter almost loses leg from infected spider bite

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It all started with a tiny mark on Gabe Lustman’s leg.

But it was a big problem.

“I think I just bumped my leg. And I had like a bruise. And I thought I hurt myself or like a sports injury or something,” Lustman said.

That bump, turned out to be a bite from a brown recluse spider.

The Atlanta singer-songwriter tells us he still has no idea when the critter sunk its fangs in. But, two days later, he wasn’t feeling himself.

“I think I waited probably 48 hours or so and it got to the point where it was unbearable. Couldn’t walk, couldn’t eat. I was nauseous, I was faint, I was light headed. I almost passed out,” he said.

Lustman’s friend rushed him to the hospital where an infectious disease specialist identified the poisonous spider bite and said it was infected.

“It was shooting up my leg and it was starting to spread up my leg. So, they actually marked my leg and said if it goes outside of these dot marks we have a very serious problem,” said Lustman.

Lustman spent five days in the hospital.

He was treated with antibiotics and today he’s thankful doctors didn’t have to amputate his leg.

“I’m reminded how lucky I am for sure. I’m very blessed. Very grateful,” he said.

Georgia Poison Control says it averages about 3 to 4 calls a month for brown recluse bites.

They tell Atlanta News First Lustman’s case is rare.

However, with no antidote for these bites, you have to monitor your symptoms and keep the affected area clean.

And if anything feels wrong, see a doctor.

“I think people need to know and they just need to be aware of these spiders and how serious a little thing like that could really take you out,” said Lustman.

