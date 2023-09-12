3-Degree Guarantee
Business claims old sinkhole could put Music Midtown festivalgoers at risk

Thousands of people will soon pack Piedmont Park for Music Midtown. But business owners in the area say an old sinkhole could put festivalgoers at risk.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In just days, thousands of people will pack into Piedmont Park for Music Midtown. But business owners in the area said an old sinkhole could put festivalgoers at risk.

“We have developed a motion to ask the judge to stop the use of the Piedmont Park Community Center building until a proper test or testing has been done at the location where a massive sinkhole formed back in 2018,” said lawyer Simon Bloom during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The owners of The Nook claim the sinkhole was never investigated by an engineer and wasn’t properly filled. They said it still poses a danger to people picking up festival tickets at will call inside the community center.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

