CDC panel to make recommendations on who should get updated COVID vaccine

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to sign off on updated COVID-19 vaccines and issue recommendations on who
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to sign off on updated COVID-19 vaccines and issue recommendations on who most needs them.

The meeting comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its approval on the newest shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, suggesting that they be available to most Americans even if they’ve never had a prior version of the vaccine.

It’s part of a shift to treat fall updates of the COVID-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu shot.

If the CDC panel gives its final approval, vaccinations could begin later this week.

