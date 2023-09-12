Clayton County School District holds forum to address and prevent gun and gang violence

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Safety remains top of mind for the Clayton County School District as they continue through this school year.

Students enrolled in CCSD gathered inside the district’s performing arts center to hear an encouraging message from their administrators. They hosted a back to school “Stop the Violence” forum Tuesday morning. It was full of music and fun, but more importantly, encouragement to stay safe.

Organizers addressed tools such as mentorship and ways to remain drug, gang, and weapon free. This event comes just as concerns about youth gun violence continues to mount in metro Atlanta.

“With that education comes responsibility. My goal is to make sure I give back and give back to all of you. That is why we are building a better police department. That is why Dr. Smith’s first initiative is safety. Let’s start looking after each other, making better decisions,” said Dr. Reynard Walker, chief of safety and security for CCSD.

The students heard from several panelists from many walks of life. They all relayed a message of remaining positive and resolving issues in a non-violent way.

