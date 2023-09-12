3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Clayton County School District holds forum to address and prevent gun and gang violence

Safety remains top of mind for the Clayton County School District as they continue through this school year.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Safety remains top of mind for the Clayton County School District as they continue through this school year.

Students enrolled in CCSD gathered inside the district’s performing arts center to hear an encouraging message from their administrators. They hosted a back to school “Stop the Violence” forum Tuesday morning. It was full of music and fun, but more importantly, encouragement to stay safe.

Organizers addressed tools such as mentorship and ways to remain drug, gang, and weapon free. This event comes just as concerns about youth gun violence continues to mount in metro Atlanta.

“With that education comes responsibility. My goal is to make sure I give back and give back to all of you. That is why we are building a better police department. That is why Dr. Smith’s first initiative is safety. Let’s start looking after each other, making better decisions,” said Dr. Reynard Walker, chief of safety and security for CCSD.

The students heard from several panelists from many walks of life. They all relayed a message of remaining positive and resolving issues in a non-violent way.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Booking photos: Samantha Vasquez (left), Abel Castro (center), Alejandro Castro (right)
3 arrested in connection to 2019 cold case involving missing Cobb County woman

Latest News

A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...
A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man medical
Jay Crump
Suspect in fatal shooting at Gwinnett motel turns himself in, police say
OTT DESK PM
Business claims old sinkhole could put Music Midtown festivalgoers at risk
Gov. Kemp issued an Executive Order suspending the gas tax on Tuesday.
Much-needed break at the pump is happening in Georgia